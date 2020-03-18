The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s what’s happening today in relation to the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

2. #CONFIRMED: Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly announced she has the coronavirus live on air.

3. #KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: Here’s all you need to know about social distancing (and if you can go out for a walk).

4. #MURDER ACCUSED: A woman accused of the murder of a father-of-seven following a knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last month was deemed “medically unfit” to face court today.

5. #DRUGS: Gardaí from Dublin’s K District seizeD €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after car searches.