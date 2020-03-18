Gardaí from Dublin's K District seize €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after car searches

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after searching two cars yesterday.

Officers attached to the K District Community Action Team conducted a search of two vehicles at Porterstown Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

During the course of the searches, a package containing approximately €82,600 of suspected cocaine was seized. Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

A further search was conducted in the vehicles where another package containing approximately €81,200 of suspected cocaine was seized as well as €24,985 in cash.

A garda spokesman said: “During a follow-up operation at a number of locations in the Dublin 15 area as part of their enquiries, Gardaí recovered approximately €6,000 in cash as well as designer clothing and apparel with an estimated value of €24,000.