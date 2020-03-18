This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Gardaí from Dublin's K District seize €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after car searches

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 3:50 PM
59 minutes ago 6,435 Views 11 Comments
The seized drugs.
GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after searching two cars yesterday. 

Officers attached to the K District Community Action Team conducted a search of two vehicles at Porterstown Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

During the course of the searches, a package containing approximately €82,600 of suspected cocaine was seized. Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene. 

A further search was conducted in the vehicles where another package containing approximately €81,200 of suspected cocaine was seized as well as €24,985 in cash.

A garda spokesman said: “During a follow-up operation at a number of locations in the Dublin 15 area as part of their enquiries, Gardaí recovered approximately €6,000 in cash as well as designer clothing and apparel with an estimated value of €24,000.

