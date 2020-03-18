Taoiseach says crisis may last months and EU bans foreign travellers: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE TAOISEACH HAS warned that issues related to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland could go on for a number of months.

In a televised address to the nation last night, Leo Varadkar accepted that the government did not know when the situation would be over, but warned that it was likely to last well beyond 29 March.

Last night saw a further 69 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing to 292 the total number of cases here.

Ten new cases were also announced in the North, bringing the total number there to 62.

Meanwhile, the European Union has agreed to impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to limit the spread of the virus.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the elderly and people who have a long-term illness will soon be asked to stay at home for several weeks.

GPs have agreed to facilitate people who are not normally registered with a practice if they develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will meet the five main banks today to discuss measures about how banks can ease pressure on people during the lockdown.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that 16,000 people have already applied to her department for Covid-19 social welfare schemes.

The Cabinet has signed off on measures that would allow people to be detained if they have Covid-19 but refuse to self-isolate.

The National and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has reminded the public to maintain social distancing even when walking and hiking outdoors.

Trinity College Provost Patrick Prendergast has said that students who have been told to vacate their accommodation will be refunded for the time they don’t stay there.

In international coronavirus news: