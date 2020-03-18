This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach says crisis may last months and EU bans foreign travellers: Today's Covid-19 main points

69 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 8:51 AM
20 minutes ago 4,436 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049534
HSE CEO at last night's Covid-19 update
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
HSE CEO at last night's Covid-19 update
HSE CEO at last night's Covid-19 update
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE TAOISEACH HAS warned that issues related to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland could go on for a number of months.

In a televised address to the nation last night, Leo Varadkar accepted that the government did not know when the situation would be over, but warned that it was likely to last well beyond 29 March.

Last night saw a further 69 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing to 292 the total number of cases here.

Ten new cases were also announced in the North, bringing the total number there to 62.

Meanwhile, the European Union has agreed to impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to limit the spread of the virus.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the elderly and people who have a long-term illness will soon be asked to stay at home for several weeks.
  • GPs have agreed to facilitate people who are not normally registered with a practice if they develop Covid-19 symptoms.
  • Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will meet the five main banks today to discuss measures about how banks can ease pressure on people during the  lockdown.
  • Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that 16,000 people have already applied to her department for Covid-19 social welfare schemes.
  • The Cabinet has signed off on measures that would allow people to be detained if they have Covid-19 but refuse to self-isolate.
  • The National and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has reminded the public to maintain social distancing even when walking and hiking outdoors.
  • Trinity College Provost Patrick Prendergast has said that students who have been told to vacate their accommodation will be refunded for the time they don’t stay there.

In international coronavirus news:

  • The European Union will impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the continent for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
  • The UK will introduce government-backed loans worth £330 billion and a mortgage pause for homeowners to help its citizens through the crisis.
  • The US state of West Virgina has reported its first case of Covid-19, becoming the 50th and final state to confirm a case of the illness.

