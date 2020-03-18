Schools in Scotland and Wales to close, rest of UK expected to follow suit

SCHOOLS IN SCOTLAND and Wales will close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with those in Northern Ireland and England widely expected to follow suit.

The Welsh government said all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest, just minutes before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools in Scotland will also close by the end of the week.

It comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions that further decisions on schools are “to be taken imminently”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will update MPs at the same time as Johnson gives his daily press conference at 5pm, when a decision is expected to be announced.

The British government has so far resisted calls to close schools due to the fact NHS workers are among those who may need to stay home and look after their children. But head teachers have warned they are so short-staffed due to Covid-19 that they are struggling to stay open.

There is the possibility of some schools staying open for the pupils of key workers – which would include NHS staff.

Renters

Also in the Commons, Johnson promised to protect private renters from eviction due to the spread of coronavirus as he said the government was overseeing “unprecedented” steps to manage the crisis.

The prime minister said further measures would be introduced to protect the vulnerable and those who face job losses, adding: “This is a national emergency and we’re asking the public to do things, to take actions in a way that is really unprecedented for a government in peacetime and perhaps even unprecedented in the last century.”

There are now 676 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the UK including 68 in Northern Ireland.

During PMQs, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pressed Johnson on his plans for those who are renting.

Johnson said: “I can indeed confirm that we will be bringing forward legislation to protect private renters from eviction, that is one thing we will do, but it is also important as we legislate that we do not simply pass on the problem, so we’ll also be taking steps to protect other actors in the economy.”

PPE

Corbyn also questioned Johnson on the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) issued to NHS staff for when they are treating patients with Covid-19. There have been reports of regional problems with supply of equipment, with some staff saying there are not enough face masks to go round.

Corbyn also said measures to ramp up testing in the UK were not enough. He said: “The World Health Organization said test, test, test, and we should be testing, I believe, on an industrial scale.”

The Labour leader said 10,000 tests per day is “nowhere near even the number of people working in the NHS and the care sector”, adding: “It is a massive undertaking and I wish there was a greater sense of urgency from the government in getting this testing available for all staff.”

Johnson said the NHS was now moving to carrying out 25,000 coronavirus tests per day – a new announcement.

He added: “There is a massive effort going on, comparable to the effort to build enough ventilators, to ensure that we have adequate supplies of PPE equipment not just now, but throughout the outbreak.”

On ventilator numbers, Johnson said: “We already have 8,000, and we’re moving rapidly upwards.”