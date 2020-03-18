This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Coronavirus in Ireland: A county by county breakdown of where the virus has infected people

The stats were released by the HSE today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 80,825 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050783

Updated 1 hour ago

Covid-19 Map Ireland 180320 V3 Source: TheJournal.ie

FOR THE FIRST time since the crisis began, health officials have released information on where the coronavirus has struck in Ireland so far. 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today confirmed that another 74 people were diagnosed with the illness. There are now 366 cases in the Republic. 

The HSE has been able to identify 23 clusters across the country. Health chiefs have also been able to give a breakdown of the age of the people with the illness.

Of the 271 cases the HSE have processed – the following counties have been affected: 

Screen Shot 2020-03-18 at 21.20.40 Source: HSE

The HSE also released an age breakdown for 271 patients.

Screen Shot 2020-03-18 at 21.20.50 Source: HSE

The HSE said that of the 271 people who tested positive, 84 of them (31%) needed hospitalisation.
There has been a 0.7% mortality rate (two deaths).

Of the 271 people with it, 59 of them (22%) are healthcare workers.

Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to continue social distancing and said all social contacts should be reduced to decrease the rate of infection.

Garreth MacNamee

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

