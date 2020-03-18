Coronavirus in Ireland: A county by county breakdown of where the virus has infected people

Source: TheJournal.ie

FOR THE FIRST time since the crisis began, health officials have released information on where the coronavirus has struck in Ireland so far.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today confirmed that another 74 people were diagnosed with the illness. There are now 366 cases in the Republic.

The HSE has been able to identify 23 clusters across the country. Health chiefs have also been able to give a breakdown of the age of the people with the illness.

Of the 271 cases the HSE have processed – the following counties have been affected:

Source: HSE

The HSE also released an age breakdown for 271 patients.

Source: HSE

The HSE said that of the 271 people who tested positive, 84 of them (31%) needed hospitalisation.

There has been a 0.7% mortality rate (two deaths).

Of the 271 people with it, 59 of them (22%) are healthcare workers.

Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to continue social distancing and said all social contacts should be reduced to decrease the rate of infection.