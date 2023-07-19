Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE Leo Varadkar arrived in Ukraine today where he visited the massacre site at Bucha and also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
2. #PRICE HIKE Guinness owner Diageo is set to increase the price of its beers for the second time this year.
3. #TUSLA The interim CEO of Tusla has said that there were 145 young people in emergency placements this week.
4. #HUGH LEWIS Gardaí are investigating following an attack on the family home of a councillor in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees.
5. #COURTS A young man is to stand trial accused of murdering teenager Marius Mamaliga who died following a stabbing in Dublin in February.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site