EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Leo Varadkar arrived in Ukraine today where he visited the massacre site at Bucha and also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

2. #PRICE HIKE Guinness owner Diageo is set to increase the price of its beers for the second time this year.

3. #TUSLA The interim CEO of Tusla has said that there were 145 young people in emergency placements this week.

4. #HUGH LEWIS Gardaí are investigating following an attack on the family home of a councillor in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees.

5. #COURTS A young man is to stand trial accused of murdering teenager Marius Mamaliga who died following a stabbing in Dublin in February.