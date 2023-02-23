Advertisement

Thursday 23 February 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TYRONE: Three men have been arrested by police in Northern Ireland in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh yesterday.

2. #BANKING: AIB has agreed to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to answer questions about the write-down of debt from some of its borrowers.

3. #POLITICS: Holly Cairns is now widely tipped to be the next leader of the Social Democrats, after Gary Gannon said he would not seek to succeed Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy.

4. #HOUSING: The Taoiseach has said that he’s in favour of better tax treatment for smaller landlords that linked to better tenancy rights for renters.

5. #EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on 6 February continues to rise as more deceased are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
