The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PINTS: Pubs have been given the green light to re-open from 21 September following a meeting of Cabinet.
2. #EU: MEP Mairead McGuinness was chosen as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner, taking the Financial Services and Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union portfolio.
3. #RESTRICTIONS: The situation with Covid-19 in Dublin and Limerick was today described as being on a ‘knife-edge’, but any decisions on additional measures for the two counties are unlikely to be made by Cabinet until next week.
4. #NO DEAL: The liquidators for Debenhams have withdrawn their backing for a deal with workers, following the occupation of two stores this morning and the arrests of some former staff.
5. #TESTING: Doctors have reported a surge in children being referred for Covid-19 tests since the country’s schools reopened.
