This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Debenhams workers arrested after Henry Street store occupied

An occupation is currently taking place at the Patrick Street store in Cork.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 13,506 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5198556
Debenhams workers protesting outside the store on Henry Street in Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Debenhams workers protesting outside the store on Henry Street in Dublin over the weekend.
Debenhams workers protesting outside the store on Henry Street in Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Updated 29 minutes ago

DEBENHAMS WORKERS OCCUPYING the Henry Street store in Dublin have been arrested this morning by gardaí. 

Workers had occupied two stores in Dublin and Cork at 7am in response to an “insulting” redundancy settlement offered last week

The stores, on Henry Street in Dublin and on Patrick Street in Cork, were occupied as part of a dispute that has lasted over 150 days. 

Patrick Street shop steward Valerie Conlon told TheJournal.ie that several staff inside the store on Henry St had been arrested. 

She said that she believed that everyone who had occupied the building had been arrested by gardaí. 

The Garda Press Office has not yet confirmed the arrests. 

Conlon said it was a “disgrace” that people were arrested. “At the end of the day we’re asking for what we’re entitled to,” she said. 

She said that the workers had planned to occupy the buildings for two days. “It is a peaceful protest so we hope they let us stay for two days, so we’ll see,” she said. 

The Debenhams workers have been protesting and campaigning across the country for a number of months for a fair redundancy settlement from their former employer.

Over 1,000 workers lost jobs across the country as a result of the closure of the Irish arm of the UK chain in April.

The company had four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Some Irish workers had almost 30 years’ service at Debenhams.

Last week, trade union Mandate said that it had negotiated a potential resolution to the Debenhams dispute. Workers will be balloted this week on the deal, but many have said that the settlement isn’t enough

Jane Crowe, the Henry Street shop steward, issued a statement this morning in which she expressed her disappointment at the deal. 

“To say that we are disappointed with Micheál Martin is an understatement. His government have had more than two months now to come up with a fair settlement – they need to do much better than this,” she said. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie