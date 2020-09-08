Debenhams workers arrested after Henry Street store occupied

Debenhams workers protesting outside the store on Henry Street in Dublin over the weekend.

Debenhams workers protesting outside the store on Henry Street in Dublin over the weekend.

DEBENHAMS WORKERS OCCUPYING the Henry Street store in Dublin have been arrested this morning by gardaí.

Workers had occupied two stores in Dublin and Cork at 7am in response to an “insulting” redundancy settlement offered last week

The stores, on Henry Street in Dublin and on Patrick Street in Cork, were occupied as part of a dispute that has lasted over 150 days.

Patrick Street shop steward Valerie Conlon told TheJournal.ie that several staff inside the store on Henry St had been arrested.

She said that she believed that everyone who had occupied the building had been arrested by gardaí.

The Garda Press Office has not yet confirmed the arrests.

Conlon said it was a “disgrace” that people were arrested. “At the end of the day we’re asking for what we’re entitled to,” she said.

She said that the workers had planned to occupy the buildings for two days. “It is a peaceful protest so we hope they let us stay for two days, so we’ll see,” she said.

The Debenhams workers have been protesting and campaigning across the country for a number of months for a fair redundancy settlement from their former employer.

Over 1,000 workers lost jobs across the country as a result of the closure of the Irish arm of the UK chain in April.

The company had four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

Debenhams workers have occupied stores in Cork and Dublin!

Some Irish workers had almost 30 years’ service at Debenhams.

Last week, trade union Mandate said that it had negotiated a potential resolution to the Debenhams dispute. Workers will be balloted this week on the deal, but many have said that the settlement isn’t enough.

Jane Crowe, the Henry Street shop steward, issued a statement this morning in which she expressed her disappointment at the deal.

“To say that we are disappointed with Micheál Martin is an understatement. His government have had more than two months now to come up with a fair settlement – they need to do much better than this,” she said.