#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Single ticket wins $700 million Powerball jackpot in US

No one had won the game’s grand prize since 5 June.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:35 AM
30 minutes ago 2,609 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565569
Image: PA
Image: PA

A SINGLE TICKET sold in California has won a huge lottery jackpot of almost 700 million US dollars (€603 million).

The ticket matched all six numbers in the Powerball following 40 drawings without a big winner.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

Thanks to nearly four months of futility and final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot had climbed to 699.8 million US dollars, making it the seventh largest in US lottery history.

No one had won the game’s grand prize since 5 June.

According to California Lottery’s Twitter account, the winner was from Morro Bay.

The 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The jackpot drought is by design, as the game’s long odds of 292.2 million to one are intended to generate massive prizes that draw more players.

The Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In Ireland, there was no winner of record €19 million Lotto jackpot last Saturday. 

The jackpot remains capped at €19,060,800 this week, while the funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie