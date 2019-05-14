This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 May, 2019
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 14 May 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Thaninee Chuensomchit
Image: Shutterstock/Thaninee Chuensomchit

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HOUSING: Dublin city councillors voted yesterday evening to approve a new affordable housing scheme for individuals who fall over the threshold for social housing.

2. #HOMICIDE: The government plans to launch an independent study into introducing domestic homicide reviews to Ireland, as well as provisions for supports to families who are victims of familicide. 

3. #CO2: Scientists in the US have detected the highest levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere since records began.

4. #ALASKA: Five people died and one person was missing yesterday after two float planes collided mid-air in Alaska while carrying passengers from a cruise ship’s sightseeing expedition.

5. #GILROY: A case involving the right of European Parliament candidate Ben Gilroy to participate in a debate on RTÉ ahead of this month’s election will be heard in the High Court today. 

6. #RENTERS: Renters may be able to find out what the average price is being paid for rent on their street next year. 

7. #TARGETED: Spyware crafted by an “advanced cyber actor” infected multiple targeted mobile phones through WhatsApp without any user intervention through in-app voice calls. 

8. #HILLSBOROUGH: Relatives of victims of he 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster yesterday said they are shocked after the only person ever convicted over the tragedy was given a fine of just £6,500 (€7,500).

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

