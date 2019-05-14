The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HOUSING: Dublin city councillors voted yesterday evening to approve a new affordable housing scheme for individuals who fall over the threshold for social housing.

2. #HOMICIDE: The government plans to launch an independent study into introducing domestic homicide reviews to Ireland, as well as provisions for supports to families who are victims of familicide.

3. #CO2: Scientists in the US have detected the highest levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere since records began.

4. #ALASKA: Five people died and one person was missing yesterday after two float planes collided mid-air in Alaska while carrying passengers from a cruise ship’s sightseeing expedition.

5. #GILROY: A case involving the right of European Parliament candidate Ben Gilroy to participate in a debate on RTÉ ahead of this month’s election will be heard in the High Court today.

6. #RENTERS: Renters may be able to find out what the average price is being paid for rent on their street next year.

7. #TARGETED: Spyware crafted by an “advanced cyber actor” infected multiple targeted mobile phones through WhatsApp without any user intervention through in-app voice calls.

8. #HILLSBOROUGH: Relatives of victims of he 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster yesterday said they are shocked after the only person ever convicted over the tragedy was given a fine of just £6,500 (€7,500).