Tuesday 21 May, 2019
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 May 2019, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TECH: The US has delayed its ban on Huawei for 90 days, offering a temporary reprieve for the smartphone maker while its founder has claimed that it “can’t be isolated”. 

2. #WORLD CHAMP: Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

3. #STUDENTS: The number of students from outside the European Economic Area in Ireland has reached a record level, with many coming from China, Malaysia and the USA to study here.

4. #CLIMATE ACTION: Homeowners could pay back the cost of house retrofits through their energy bills over the next 10 to 20 years, according to new climate action proposals from the government. 

5. #FACTCHECK: Will children aged 4 and under be taught about masturbation if the sex education bill becomes law? The Journal.ie‘s FactCheck has found this claim from a Renua local election candidate to be false.

6. #BROOKFIELDS: A five-year-old boy received treatment in hospital after he became trapped in an underground pipe in Clare yesterday.

7. #OFFENCES AGAINST THE STATE: The murder of Lyra McKee and a recent parcel bomb plot have been cited as reasons for reintroducing legal provisions first brought in after the Omagh bombing, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will tell Cabinet today. 

8. #TIT FOR TAT: An Iranian foreign minister has described US President Donald Trump’s tweets about the country as “genocidal taunts” and said they won’t “end Iran”

