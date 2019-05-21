The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TECH: The US has delayed its ban on Huawei for 90 days, offering a temporary reprieve for the smartphone maker while its founder has claimed that it “can’t be isolated”.

2. #WORLD CHAMP: Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

3. #STUDENTS: The number of students from outside the European Economic Area in Ireland has reached a record level, with many coming from China, Malaysia and the USA to study here.

4. #CLIMATE ACTION: Homeowners could pay back the cost of house retrofits through their energy bills over the next 10 to 20 years, according to new climate action proposals from the government.

5. #FACTCHECK: Will children aged 4 and under be taught about masturbation if the sex education bill becomes law? The Journal.ie‘s FactCheck has found this claim from a Renua local election candidate to be false.

6. #BROOKFIELDS: A five-year-old boy received treatment in hospital after he became trapped in an underground pipe in Clare yesterday.

7. #OFFENCES AGAINST THE STATE: The murder of Lyra McKee and a recent parcel bomb plot have been cited as reasons for reintroducing legal provisions first brought in after the Omagh bombing, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will tell Cabinet today.

8. #TIT FOR TAT: An Iranian foreign minister has described US President Donald Trump’s tweets about the country as “genocidal taunts” and said they won’t “end Iran”.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.