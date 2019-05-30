The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: A full recount will commence in the Ireland South constituency after a request by Sinn Féin’s European election candidate Liadh Ní Riada.

2. #HUNGARY: At least seven people have died and 21 are missing in Budapest after a sightseeing boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized and sank on the Danube.

3. #ISRAEL: The parliament has voted to hold new elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition.

4. #COMPENSATION: The State will have to pay the bulk of a €5 million compensation payout following claims from 100 prison officers and prisoners affected by a major tuberculosis outbreak at Cloverhill prison, the Irish Examiner reports.

5. #PLANNING: More than 18,000 people have signed a petition to save the beer garden at the Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.

6. #LOUISIANA: Lawmakers have passed a bill banning abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected.

7. #INDEPENDENT: Former Sinn Féin councillors who ran in the local election as non-party candidates this time and won seats have said they felt liberated during their campaigns but were surprised by how poorly the party did.

8. #THE WATER’S FINE: Over 100 beaches across the country have excellent bathing waters, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency report. Just five beaches failed to meet the minimum standard.