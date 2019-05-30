This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 30 May 2019, 7:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: A full recount will commence in the Ireland South constituency after a request by Sinn Féin’s European election candidate Liadh Ní Riada. 

2. #HUNGARY: At least seven people have died and 21 are missing in Budapest after a sightseeing boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized and sank on the Danube.

3. #ISRAEL: The parliament has voted to hold new elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition. 

4. #COMPENSATION: The State will have to pay the bulk of a €5 million compensation payout following claims from 100 prison officers and prisoners affected by a major tuberculosis outbreak at Cloverhill prison, the Irish Examiner reports.

5. #PLANNING: More than 18,000 people have signed a petition to save the beer garden at the Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.

6. #LOUISIANA: Lawmakers have passed a bill banning abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected. 

7. #INDEPENDENT: Former Sinn Féin councillors who ran in the local election as non-party candidates this time and won seats have said they felt liberated during their campaigns but were surprised by how poorly the party did. 

8. #THE WATER’S FINE: Over 100 beaches across the country have excellent bathing waters, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency report. Just five beaches failed to meet the minimum standard.

