The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: The substantial variation in the uptake of the HPV vaccine rates from county-to-county requires further investigation, according to a new report.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has hit back after leaked memos revealed the UK ambassador in the US had described the president and his White House as “inept”.

3. #GREECE: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has won in a landslide victory in yesterday’s general election.

4. #TIPS: The government has approved new measures which will stop employers from using worker’s tips to subsidise their wages.

5. #FOSTER CARE: A judge has ruled that a child who is in foster care may attend a Church of Ireland school despite the Catholic parents not consenting to her attendance.

6. #MENTAL HEALTH: The heads of the new Bill to update Ireland’s mental health laws are not expected until the end of the year.

7. #HONG KONG: Five people have been arrested during overnight clashes in Hong Kong between riot officers and anti-government protesters.

8. #REFUGEES: Almost 800 people who’ve been granted refugee status in Ireland haven’t left Direct Provision because they have nowhere else to go, a new report seen by RTÉ says.

