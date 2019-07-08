This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: The substantial variation in the uptake of the HPV vaccine rates from county-to-county requires further investigation, according to a new report. 

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has hit back after leaked memos revealed the UK ambassador in the US had described the president and his White House as “inept”.

3. #GREECE: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has won in a landslide victory in yesterday’s general election.

4. #TIPS: The government has approved new measures which will stop employers from using worker’s tips to subsidise their wages.

5. #FOSTER CARE: A judge has ruled that a child who is in foster care may attend a Church of Ireland school despite the Catholic parents not consenting to her attendance.

6. #MENTAL HEALTH: The heads of the new Bill to update Ireland’s mental health laws are not expected until the end of the year.

7. #HONG KONG: Five people have been arrested during overnight clashes in Hong Kong between riot officers and anti-government protesters.

8. #REFUGEES: Almost 800 people who’ve been granted refugee status in Ireland haven’t left Direct Provision because they have nowhere else to go, a new report seen by RTÉ says. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

