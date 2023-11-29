GOOD MORNING.

Prisons

1. In this morning’s lead, Alice Chambers of The Journal’s investigative unit Noteworthy, reveals that prison visits have not returned to pre-pandemic levels leaving children cut off from their parents in prison.

The Irish Prison Service said that visiting was back to normal in December 2022 but an investigation by Noteworthy has found that visiting restrictions continue in practice due to resource constraints.

COP28

2. The Irish government is to push for fossil fuel companies to ‘pay their way’ as countries look to strike deals to ramp up climate action and avoid catastrophic temperature rise at this year’s COP.

Writing from the event in Dubai, Lauren Boland writes that the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and three other Government ministers are set to travel to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai over the next two weeks, where countries will assess the level of progress — or lack thereof — made on important climate targets.

Ceasefire

3. Today is the final day of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – with hopes that the truce is extended. After a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, a new group of 12 hostages was freed from Gaza yesterday, with 30 Palestinians released by Israel.

The final 24 hours of the extended agreement begins later today, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected, but mediator Qatar said it was hoping for a more durable arrangement.

Weather

4. A status Yellow fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann for 14 counties.

The national forecaster has warned that localised dense patches of fog will result in difficult or dangerous driving conditions for motorists this morning.

‘Admit the truth’

5. The Israeli President Isaac Herzog has questioned why he says the Irish government has not recognised the “tragedy Israel has seen”, asking: “What is the problem with admitting the truth?”

In an interview on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Herzog – whose father was Irish – justified his country’s government’s reaction to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s tweet and subsequent statement by saying it “hardly mentions” Israel and Hamas.

Legacy Bill

6. The government is giving “very serious consideration” to taking any action over the UK government’s controversial legislation aimed at dealing with The Troubles.

Legacy was among the topics discussed by representatives of the two governments at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin today.

Investigation

7. Gardaí in Dublin are investigating last week’s riots have been examining social media posts as they attempt to trace some of those involved in the events.

It is understood that any violence and looting of shops in the city centre is only part of the investigation, with alleged incitement of the crowds which made their way towards the area also forming part of enquiries.

Your Stories

8. We asked readers to get in touch with their experiences of the chaos and the feelings they harbour in the aftermath.

One reader said: “I was left struggling and shaken so badly knowing there was a war around me.”

Another reader told us: “I’ve always been proud to be Irish but I was utterly ashamed last weekend after the riots.