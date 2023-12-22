LAST UPDATE | 26 minutes ago
Gaza
1. The United Nations has warned the Israel-Hamas war is pushing Gaza towards famine, ahead of an expected Security Council vote today on a resolution to boost aid to the Palestinian territory but not call for a ceasefire.
Separate diplomatic efforts were also under way for a fresh pause in the worst-ever Gaza war, which was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel in October.
With conditions deteriorating in the territory, the UN Security Council has been locked in negotiations on a resolution that would boost aid deliveries.
Payments to Gaza
2. In today’s lead story, Eoghan Dalton reports that Sinn Féin has written to a number of Irish banks asking them to outline whether donations and payments to people in Gaza are being “blocked or frustrated” by the financial institutions.
It comes after The Journal heard a number of accounts from different individuals outlining difficulties when trying to transfer money to the Palestinian territory, with Irish and international banks facing criticism for how they process the transactions.
Prague
3. A gunman killed 14 people and wounded dozens more at a Prague university yesterday in the Czech Republic’s worst ever mass shooting, before authorities said the attacker was “eliminated”.
The deadly violence in the city’s historic centre sparked evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors.
A national day of mourning will take place tomorrow.
Public transport strike in NI
4. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been challenged over pay awards for public sector workers as another strike brings transport in the region to a standstill today.
Bus and rail services in Northern Ireland are being halted for a third day in just over a week on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, just before Christmas.
Members of the Unite, GMB and Siptu unions employed by public transport company Translink started the action just after midnight on Friday.
Tributes
5. Tributes have been paid to a teenager who was killed in a crash between a car and a van in county Sligo.
Ryan Riera Danello (17) from Stoneypark in Ballymote lost his life in the collision which occurred on Wednesday morning on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry Road.
Ryan was well known in Ballymote having gone to secondary school in Coláiste Mhuire in the town. He had played soccer for Ballymote Celtic and also had a keen interest in cars and surfing.
Christmas shopping
6. Consumers are under pressure to spend more and more at Christmas, with the average person set to spend around €600 euro on gifts.
Close to 30% of Irish consumers also expect to use some form of borrowing to finance their spending this festive season, according to research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
Meanwhile, Kantar research has found that grocery sales in Ireland are expected to surpass €1.4 billion for the first time ever this December.
Electric cars and bikes
7. Mobility hubs will be rolled out across three Irish cities next year, where people will be able to share access to bikes and electric cars.
While the three cities have not yet been confirmed, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said he expects they will be operational by the end of next year.
The project began two years ago with a pilot hub in Finglas in Dublin where a car and bike sharing station was installed.
Trump
8. Donald Trump pushed local officials not to certify 2020 election results in Michigan, according to audio recordings cited in a news report in the US – new allegations against the ex-president who already faces multiple charges of election interference.
The accusations come as Trump runs again for president and is poised to nab the Republican nomination in 2024 — despite both state and federal charges against him.
In phone call recordings revealed by The Detroit News outlet, Trump reportedly pressured two local officials not to sign the certification of vote results in their county.
Weather forecast
9. And finally, the weather.
Met Éireann says it will be quite windy today with fresh to strong northwest winds.
It’s expected to be rather cloudy too with outbreaks of rain spreading across the country. The rain will slowly ease through the afternoon with some bright spells developing.
Winds will gradually die out too with highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees Celsius.
