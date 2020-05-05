This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 5 May 2020, 7:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHANGES: Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions change slightly today – with those cocooning now allowed to leave the house under limited conditions. 

2. #HSE: Official guidelines on sexual activity and Covid-19 were prompted by a radio interview in which the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer said there was no expectation on the public to stop being “intimate” while travel restrictions remained in place.

3. #INTERVIEW: The level of secondary deaths occurring in the country during the Covid-19 crisis will be considered by the Cabinet every three weeks, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

4. #WHO: The World Health Organization has said that Washington had provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

5. #BELFAST: Aer Lingus is to conduct a review after pictures emerged of an almost full flight with no apparent evidence of social distancing measures.

6. #MEET UP: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet today to discuss the next steps of government formation. 

7. #NORTH: Michelle O’Neill has raised concerns about setting milestone dates in Northern Ireland’s coronavirus exit strategy.

8. #COVID-19: The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss the latest situation in the battle against coronavirus. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

