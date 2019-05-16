This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as we kick off Thursday.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:00 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4637075
Image: Shutterstock/Aloneontheroad
Image: Shutterstock/Aloneontheroad

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SENIOR GARDAÍ Three gardaí, including a superintendent and inspector, have been arrested after raids this morning.

2. #EXECUTIVE ORDER Donald Trump has stepped up his battle against Huawei, effectively barring the Chinese telecom giant from the US market and adding it to a blacklist restricting US sales to the firm amid an escalating trade war with China.

3. #FARM DEATH Gardaí in Fermoy have said an investigation is under way into the death of a man in his early 50s after an incident at a farm in the Glenville area of Cork.

4. #EUROVISION Ireland’s Sarah McTernan will compete in the second semi-final of the Eurovision tonight in Tel Aviv. It comes as emails to RTÉ, released to TheJournal.ie, show a push back against a campaign calling for the broadcaster to boycott the Israel-hosted contest. 

5. #HOMELESSNESS Dublin spent over €118 million on homeless emergency accommodation last year, with just under €50 million going to private hotel operators.

6. #ABORTION The Governor of Alabama has signed into law a controversial abortion bill that could punish doctors who perform terminations with life in prison, CNN reports.

7. #HEAD SCARVES Austrian MPs have approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government.

8. #BIG DEBATE Pat Kenny hosted the first major televised debate ahead of the European elections next week. We liveblogged all the action last night. 

9. #THE OUTLOOK We can expect temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees today with good hazy sunshine in the east and north. It will be cloudier in the west, Met Éireann says.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

