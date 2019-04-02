The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will return to the House of Commons today after MPs shot down a new round of proposals for an alternative to her Withdrawal Deal.

2. #SORRY: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has apologised after marching in the New York St Patrick’s day parade two weeks ago holding a banner which read ‘England Get Out of Ireland’.

3. #KHASHOGGI: The children of the murdered Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, are reportedly receiving thousands of dollars a month, as well as multi-million dollar homes from the Saudi Arabian government.

4. #CANNABIS: Campaigners have welcomed news that the Department of Health has identified a supplier for cannabis-based treatments in Ireland. Health Minister Simon Harris is expected to bring proposals to cabinet next month.

5. #ALCOHOL: Drinking alcohol during adolescence and early childhood can slow down brain development, according to a new study.

6. #KILDARE: Plans for a new manufacturing facility worth $4bn at Intel’s Leixlip plant has been thrown into doubt after Kildare County Council put a halt to the development.

7. CENTRAL BANK: The Central Bank plans to scrap the voluntary Code of Practice on the Transfer of Mortgages because it is “not relevant” to the current banking environment.

8. #CHILLY: Wrap up warm today as Met Éireann forecasts a cold and blustery day with temperatures not climbing higher than between 5C and 8C.

