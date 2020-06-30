This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 7:56 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #SMEs: Members of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee will today hear how small and medium enterprises are “dying”and billions of euro has been “eliminated” in the hotel sector.

2. #NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to cancel holiday plans abroad after 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed. 

3. #GEORGE FLOYD: A Minneapolis judge has set the trial date for four ex-police officers charged in the murder of African American George Floyd for 8 March 2021.

4. #CHINA: Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity

5. #GOLDEN STATE KILLER: A former police officer has pleaded guilty to murders attributed to a criminal dubbed the Golden State Killer.

6. #QUARANTINE: The entire cast and crew of some film productions may need to quarantine together for 14 days prior to filming as well as for the duration of their production under new guidelines for the movie and TV industry in Ireland.

7. #HOMOPHOBIA: Former President Mary McAleese has described the Catholic Church’s teachings around homosexuality as “intrinsically evil” and amounting to homophobia, suggesting it “empowers the homophobic bully”. 

8. #OFFENCES AGAINST THE STATE: The Seanad has voted to extend legislation in relation to those being charged with serious organised offences being tried by no-jury for another year.

