The 8 at 8: Friday

Biden to visit Poland

1. US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border today, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition.

Air Force One will jet into the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow – bringing the US president less than 80 kilometres from a war-torn nation still struggling to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

Russia warship

2. Ukrainian armed forces have said it successfully sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armoured vehicles.

The Ukrainian navy shared a video and said a vessel called the Orsk had been destroyed by its attacks. The footage showed fire and thick plumes of smoke.

Protests

3. In Ireland, a large protest outside Russia’s embassy in Dublin yesterday heard fresh calls for the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blue and yellow was in abundance on Dublin’s Orwell Road yesterday evening as Ukraine flags, Roscommon jerseys and even insurance company branded umbrellas became symbols of support for Ukraine in its war against its invading neighbour.

Schools under pressure

4. In other news, schools across the country are currently under “incredible pressure” due to staff shortages amid the current spike in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to The Journal, Irish Primary Principals Network CEO Páiric Clerkin said “the impact of Covid in still very, very significant” and staff absence in schools is “very high” due to the current wave of the virus.

Covid restrictions

5. The Taoiseach has said the latest wave of Covid-19 to hit Ireland does not justify further restrictions.

It comes as health officials warn that hospitals are cancelling surgery as they battle with staff absences and growing numbers of Covid patients.

Public health officials yesterday reported a total of 23,125 cases of Covid-19.

Trump sues Hillary

6. Back to international news, former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party leaders and others alleging they falsely accused him of colluding with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot – one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the complaint filed in a federal court in Florida said.

Great Barrier Reef

7. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering “mass bleaching” as corals lose their colour under the stress of warmer seas, authorities have said, in a blow widely blamed on climate change.

The world’s largest coral reef system, stretching for more than 2,300 kilometres along the northeast coast of Australia, is showing the effects of the heat, said the Reef Authority.

Abortion in Northern Ireland

8. Lastly, the UK Government has announced its intention to prepare work on further regulations to ensure abortion services are available for women and girls in Northern Ireland.