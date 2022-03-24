#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 March 2022
Fresh call for diplomats' expulsion as embassy protest marks one month since invasion of Ukraine

A crowd gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin today to protest against the war in Ukraine.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 8:50 PM
Protesters outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road in Dublin this evening.
Image: PA
Protesters outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road in Dublin this evening.
Protesters outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road in Dublin this evening.
Image: PA

A LARGE PROTEST outside Russia’s embassy in Dublin today heard fresh calls for the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Blue and yellow was in abundance on Dublin’s Orwell Road this evening as Ukraine flags, Roscommon jerseys and even insurance company branded umbrellas became symbols of support for Ukraine in its war against its invading neighbour. 

Polish, Georgian and Irish flags could also be seen while a host of trade union banners were on display at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) organised protest.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko addressed the demonstration, thanking the people of Ireland for helping Ukrainians.

“We are grateful, Ireland, for many things,” Gerasko told the gathering.

russian-invasion-of-ukraine A demonstrator holding a sign saying "Russians against war". Source: PA

“For supporting our EU membership. For supporting our immigrants, our Ukrainians forced to flee the country, because of war. Because of this terrible and horrible situation in Ukraine.

“Many Ukrainians don’t have homes anymore – 3.5 million Ukrainians fled the country and 6.5 million Ukrainians became internally displaced people.

“More than 10,000 have already arrived in Ireland and thank you Ireland for accepting them and for taking care of them.”

Gerasko called for Russian diplomats to be expelled from “the bunker” on Orwell Road, saying representatives of the Russian state “have to be expelled from democratic and peaceful countries.”

Citing Poland expelling dozens of Russian diplomats yesterday, the Ukrainian ambassador urged the Government to take the initiative and take similar steps without waiting for direction from the European Union.

She also recounted details of the destruction Russia’s invasion is having in Ukraine, recounting incidents – including the Mariupol hospital airstrike – and detailing the deaths of civilians, including women and children.

“Russia is continuing to destroy our country, our children and our future,” she said.

The ambassadors of Lithuania, Poland and Georgia also addressed the crowd, with each of them expressing solidarity with Ukraine and blasting Russian president Vladimir Putin. 

The Georgian ambassador, George Zurabashvili, noted that Russian troops have been present in his country since 2008.

ukraine-3 Protestors outside the Russian Embassy today. Source: Leah Farrell

He told the crowd that Putin must be stopped, saying that Russia first invaded Georgia, then Ukraine and next it will move on to Poland and the Baltic states.

Broadcaster Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh read Seamus Heaney’s poem ‘From the Republic of Conscience’ and the protest concluded with a lament from uilleann piper Noel Pocock.

After the protest officially ended several Ukrainians continued to protest with chanting and loudspeakers.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

