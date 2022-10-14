The 8 at 8: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Creeslough funerals

1. The funeral of Hugh Kelly is due to take place today.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday. They ranged in age from five to 59.

Covid On The Rise

2. The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in recent weeks has been steadily rising, and giving the Government cause for concern for the winter ahead.

The possibility of mandatory mask wearing on public transport and in health settings in the event of a winter Covid wave was discussed at Cabinet earlier this week when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly presented the HSE Winter Plan.

Dirty Water

3. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that Ireland will fail to meet the EU and national goal of restoring all waters to ‘good’ status by 2027 if progress doesn’t improve.

The agency published the Water Quality in Ireland Report 2016-2021 today, which found that the overall ecological health of Ireland’s surface waters has declined across all water body types since the last assessment from 2013 to 2018.

Savita

4. A march will take place in Dublin on Saturday 29 October to commemorate Savita Halappanavar, who died 10 years ago this month.

The march, organised by the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the socialist feminist group ROSA, will leave from the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm, travelling to the Dáil.

Trouble Brewing

5. Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on her to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

Ukraine War

6. Russia has agreed to help residents leave a region it “annexed” in a sign of success for Ukraine’s counter-offensive, as the EU warned Moscow’s army would be “annihilated” if the Kremlin uses nuclear weapons.

Missile Launch

7. North Korea today fired a short-range ballistic missile, conducted an artillery barrage, and flew fighter jets close to the South’s border in another show of force that the US has warned could culminate in a nuclear test.

Weather

8. Generally cloudy this morning with outbreaks of showery rain. The rain will clear southeastwards through the morning with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the northwest. It will stay cloudier in the southeast with an odd patch of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

