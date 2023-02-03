GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Public Order

1. We look at how the garda public order unit is policing the current wave of protests.

While rallies have been organised at locations believed to be designated as asylum seeker accommodation, the protestors have also focused their rage on Finglas gardaí following the arrest of a well-known agitator on Wednesday.

Ukraine

2. Kyiv will host a key summit with the European Union today, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he wants to hold talks “this year” on his war-battered country joining the bloc.

Animal Abuse

3. Post-mortems on the skeletal remains of several dogs found dumped in a bog in Co Kildare last summer concluded that they likely suffered “traumatic injuries”.

Last August, a member of the public made the gruesome discovery while out walking at Roseberry Bog in Newbridge.

Eurovision

4. Six acts will take to The Late Late Show stage in the first step of a journey that could see Ireland finally restore some Eurovision pride.

Spying

5. The Pentagon is tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States.

At President Joe Biden’s request, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down but decided doing so would endanger too many people on the ground, a senior defense official told reporters.

Assault

6. Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia.

A magistrate in the tennis star’s home town of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

Iowa

7. A US care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined 10,000 dollars after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive. [Sky News]

Weather

8. Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated drizzle and mist and just occasional bright periods. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze.

