Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 36 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton and Steven Fox report that trade union officials have demanded an explanation following allegations that staff at discount retailer Homesavers have been removing stock and money from Iceland stores while it is in examinership.
The Independent Workers’ Union and Siptu have sought explanations for the treatment of Iceland staff, with up to 150 seeking redundancy payments, their wages and holiday pay.
2. Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mugshot taken.
Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.
3. Over 61,000 students across the country will receive their Leaving Certificate results today.
For a second year in a row, there was a record-high number of students sitting state examinations.
4. Four people are dead after a retired police officer opened fire in a popular California biker bar.
The gunman shot dead three people and left six others with gunshot wounds before he was shot and killed by police.
5. Russia’s defence ministry has said that it downed 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, in the largest recent air attack on the peninsula and a day after Kyiv claimed a special forces raid on the territory.
The defence ministry wrote on Telegram that nine drones were “destroyed… over the territory of the Republic of Crimea” while 33 others “were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target” without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.
6. Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales will quit his post after being roundly condemned by the football world and beyond for forcibly kissing a Spain player on the mouth following the Women’s World Cup final, several media outlets have reported.
Rubiales, 46, will submit his resignation as president of the Spanish football federation today at an extraordinary general assembly, according to the reports.
7. A man has been charged after three police officers in Belfast were injured when their patrol car was rammed multiple times.
The incident happened shortly before 2.45am on Thursday morning in west Belfast.
8. Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his “condolences” over a plane crash thought to have killed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
“First of all I want to express words of sincere condolences to the families of all the victims,” Putin said, describing Prigozhin as a man who made serious “mistakes” but “achieved results”.
9. Failures to deal with complaints about Lucy Letby “more likely than not” led to the deaths of babies, the former boss of a hospital where the killings occurred has said.
Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole-life term on Monday for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site