Clare tourism

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that an award-winning tourist attraction in Co Clare is set to lose a prized distinction after a decision by the local council to charge for entry.

The Vandeleur Gardens in Kilrush, Co Clare, which is considered a “biodiversity haven” by experts, started charging the public this year, following a large scale upgrade of adjacent grounds.

The gardens currently have a Green Flag Award from An Taisce, the equivalent of the heritage body’s Blue Flag merit for beaches. However, the group confirmed that the criteria for any recipient is that its maintains free entry to the public.

Arrest over discovery of body

2. A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

The man was discovered deceased at a home in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am.

The arrested man is currently detained at a garda station in the Munster region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Trump removed from ballot

3. Maine’s secretary of state has removed Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the US constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally in a decision that has potential Electoral College consequences.

The former president won one of Maine’s electors in 2020, so having him off the ballot there should he emerge as the Republican general election candidate could have major implications in a race that is expected to be narrowly decided.

Gaza deaths

4. Israeli shelling near a southern Gaza hospital has killed 41 people over the past two days, the Palestinian Red Crescent has said, after Israel stepped up its attacks in the centre and south of the besieged territory.

The UN humanitarian office said yesterday that an estimated 100,000 more displaced people had arrived in the already-teeming southern border city of Rafah in recent days following the intensification of fighting around Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

The extra displacements came as Egyptian officials prepare to receive a high-level Hamas delegation in Cairo today for talks on a new proposal aimed at putting an end to nearly three months of war that has devastated Gaza.

President Higgins on Israel

5. President Michael D Higgins has criticised Israel’s forces for releasing a statement which claimed aid reaching Gaza at a slow place is down to the the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

State papers

6. Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State wanted Mary McAleese to try to connect with loyalist protesters while on her visit to Ardoyne, Belfast in November 2001, but the then-President chose instead to meet only with the Catholic victims.

The nudge came after months of riots and disruption around Holy Cross school, as loyalists had claimed republican paramilitaries were using the school run to enter the predominantly-Protestant Glenbryn area.

Newly released state papers reveal that John Reid, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, wanted the President to not only connect with parents and children at the school, but the locals who were causing the disruption.

Cocaine seizure

7. Over €1.12 million worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport yesterday, and one man in his 30s has been arrested.

Revenue officers seized approximately 16kg of cocaine with an estimated value of over €1,128,000 from the baggage of a passenger arriving at Dublin Airport from Washington.

Barnados donations

8. Children’s charlity Barnados is calling on the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops, where all the money generated from donated items will go towards their work with children and families across Ireland in 2024.

Barnardos work in 54 service locations, including family homes, schools, and early learning and care centres.

Last year, the charity worked with 20,838 children and their families.