#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Monday

Delays for birth registrations, Kevin Lunney verdict due and US borders reopen.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Nov 2021, 7:45 AM
46 minutes ago 1,503 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595183
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Birth registrations

1. In our main story today, Michelle Hennessy reports parents are still facing delays of up to two months to register their children’s births, blocking them from accessing welfare payments and services such as free GP care for their babies.

As previously reported by The Journal, the HSE has said the cyber-attack in mid-May caused the significant delays and while waiting times have been reduced, there have been repeated calls for additional resources to be deployed to ensure parents get the supports they need. 

Policing legislation

2. The group representing middle ranking members of An Garda Síochána are set to launch a “stinging attack” on proposed new policing legislation

The annual delegate conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors begins today in Killarney.

Kevin Lunney

3. The Special Criminal Court will deliver its verdict in the Kevin Lunney abduction trial later today. 

It is expected that the three judge panel, sitting in the Criminal Courts of Justice, will begin delivering their judgement after 10.30am. 

Bus hijacked

4. In Northern Ireland, a bus has been hijacked and set on fire at a loyalist estate on the outskirts of Belfast.

Four masked men boarded the double decker in Church Road at an entrance to the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, at about 7.45pm and ordered the driver and passengers off. The bus was then set alight across the road.

Northern Ireland Protocol

5. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has warned a UK move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could see the EU doing likewise with the Brexit trade deal.

Coveney said it appeared the UK was set to follow through with its threat to trigger the Article 16 suspension mechanism within the post-Brexit arrangements for Irish Sea trade.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Covid figures

6. Public health officials yesterday confirmed 3,428 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am yesterday, there were 478 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 75 were receiving intensive care.

US travel

7. It’s a big day for many who have been wishing to visit family and friends in the States, as the US reopens its land and air borders to foreign visitors today, ending the more than 19-month ban on non-essential travel.

Travellers heading stateside are required to be fully vaccinated and must also have a negative Covid-19 test, taken at least 72 hours before boarding the flight.

Tory sleaze allegations

8. And lastly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to face calls for a public inquiry into allegations of Tory sleaze as MPs consider how to clean up Westminster following the Owen Paterson row.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie