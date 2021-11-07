Coronavirus: 3,428 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,428 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 478 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 75 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 3,903 new cases of Covid-19, 444 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 56 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,492.