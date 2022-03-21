The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Kyiv Mall Attack

1. At least six people have died following the overnight bombing of a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital.

Mariupol Refuses to Surrender

2. Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out.

Chernobyl

3. Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, said that 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on February 24 have been rotated out and replaced.

Liveblog

Finglas Shooting

5. Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal shooting of mother-of-five Sandra Boyd. Sandra was shot dead in the Finglas area of north Dublin on Saturday.

Education Grant

6. Funding is to be rolled out to help close the gap in higher education for Traveller and Roma students.

Protests

7. William and Kate’s Caribbean tour faces further protests with Jamaican campaigners accusing the Queen and her predecessors of perpetuating slavery.

P&O Controversy

8. The Labour Party in the UK will force an emergency vote in Parliament on the sacking of 800 P&O workers and demand that the Government takes action to outlaw the so-called fire and rehire of staff.

Weather

9. A cloudy misty start in many areas with a little drizzle here and there. Becoming mostly dry today with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells coming through. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees

