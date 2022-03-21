#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Monday

Kyiv mall attack, Mariupol refuses to surrender and Finglas shooting probe continues.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Mar 2022, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,073 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5716566
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 11 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day. 

Kyiv Mall Attack

1. At least six people have died following the overnight bombing of a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital.

Mariupol Refuses to Surrender

2. Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out.

Chernobyl

3. Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, said that 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on February 24 have been rotated out and replaced.

Liveblog

4. You can follow the latest on Ukraine in our liveblog. Click here

Finglas Shooting

5. Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal shooting of mother-of-five Sandra Boyd. Sandra was shot dead in the Finglas area of north Dublin on Saturday.

Education Grant 

6. Funding is to be rolled out to help close the gap in higher education for Traveller and Roma students.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Protests

7. William and Kate’s Caribbean tour faces further protests with Jamaican campaigners accusing the Queen and her predecessors of perpetuating slavery.

P&O Controversy

8. The Labour Party in the UK will force an emergency vote in Parliament on the sacking of 800 P&O workers and demand that the Government takes action to outlaw the so-called fire and rehire of staff.

Weather

9. A cloudy misty start in many areas with a little drizzle here and there. Becoming mostly dry today with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells coming through. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees

Full forecast here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie