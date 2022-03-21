Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 26th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian government officials have claimed that there are between 11 and 12 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Ukraine, as over 3 million people flee to European countries.
Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russia was destroying the lives of Ukrainians.
3M+ Ukrainians are forced to flee to European countries. In total, 11-12M IDPs are forced to leave their cities being destroyed by Russian artillery. Just be aware of this figure. Russia destroys the lives of millions of people. Is this not a global humanitarian catastrophe yet?— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 21, 2022
Over 10,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that approximately 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the war in Ukraine began late last month.
He said that there will be more refugees arriving in the days and weeks ahead and added that more than 20,000 people have pledged to help.
Transport Minister says Ireland will push for further sanctions
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that Ireland will be pushing for further sanctions against Russia at a meeting between EU foreign affairs and defence ministers today.
Speaking to Morning Ireland, Ryan said that Ireland cannot supply military aid and that a no-fly zone cannot be placed over Ukraine, but he wants to see further pressure placed on Russia through additional sanctions.
We don’t have fighter jets, we can’t enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine but we can and will put further pressure in every way we can on the Russian Government.
He added that one of the best ways to tackle Putin and his regime is to stop sending “hundreds of millions” every day to Russia for oil, gas and coal.
Here’s a close-up image of the damage caused at the Kyiv shopping centre.
In the bottom right, you can see some firefighters working to extinguish the smouldering building.
Some footage of the overnight attack on a shopping centre in Kyiv is starting to become available.
The Kyiv Independent has released a short, 20-second clip of the destruction, showing the centre burnt out and smoking.
The front of the centre is gone, while debris litters the surrounding area.
⚡️The video shows the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in Kyiv, following an overnight missile strike.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 21, 2022
According to Prosecutor General's Office, at least eight people were killed.
Video: Proof of war in Ukraine/Telegram pic.twitter.com/GgUosETtCn
Other developments overnight include a rotation of staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since the invasion began on 24 February.
This is the first staff rotation since the war broke out, with Ukraine telling the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that staff were able to return home.
IAEA head, Rafael Grossi said that this was “long overdue” but a positive step.
It is a positive -– albeit long overdue –- development that some staff at the Chernobyl NPP have now rotated and returned to their families.
They deserve our full respect and admiration for having worked in these extremely difficult circumstances. They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon.
Some of the staff had been on shift since the day before the Russian invasion broke out.
Our main photo this morning is particularly striking, with a man surveying the damage caused by a Russian strike on a shopping centre in Kyiv early this morning, which left at least six people dead.
Ammonia leak in Sumy due to Russian shelling
Overnight, the mayor of Sumy confirmed that Russian shelling had caused an ammonia leak at a plant in the city.
In the early hours of this morning, Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that there had been a leakage at an ammonia plant in the Sumykhimprom facility which impacted on a radius of 2.5km outside the plant.
The local mayor said on Telegram that people should seek shelter due to the leakage.
Ammonia is lighter than air, therefore shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection.
In the hours since the leak was first reported, however, Zhyvystky has since confirmed that the leak has been contained and that only one person was injured.
Good morning, Tadgh McNally here to keep you up to date on the 26th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Here’s a quick recap of some important events that have occurred over the last day:
Additional reporting by Press Association and AFP
