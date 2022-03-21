28 mins ago

Transport Minister says Ireland will push for further sanctions

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that Ireland will be pushing for further sanctions against Russia at a meeting between EU foreign affairs and defence ministers today.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Ryan said that Ireland cannot supply military aid and that a no-fly zone cannot be placed over Ukraine, but he wants to see further pressure placed on Russia through additional sanctions.

We don’t have fighter jets, we can’t enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine but we can and will put further pressure in every way we can on the Russian Government.

He added that one of the best ways to tackle Putin and his regime is to stop sending “hundreds of millions” every day to Russia for oil, gas and coal.