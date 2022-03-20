#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Post-mortem due to be carried out on woman killed in Finglas shooting

The woman, who was in her 30s, died in hospital.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 12:06 PM
File image
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A POST-MORTEM is to take place today on a woman who died in a shooting incident in Finglas.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 8.40pm on Saturday night. A woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she passed away.

The remains of the deceased have been removed to the City Morgue and a post-mortem will be conducted this afternoon by State Pathologist Dr Sally Ann Collis.

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is currently being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána are also appealing for any person driving in the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Road West or any adjacent/surrounding roads between 8pm and 9pm, particularly drivers of any vehicle or other roads users who may have video footage (Dashcam, GoPro or other…) to contact investigating gardaí. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

