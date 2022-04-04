The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.



Ukraine

1. The Ukrainian president has called Russian troops “murderers, torturers, rapists, looters” today after dozens of bodies were found near Kyiv, triggering global outrage and vows of tough new sanctions on Moscow.

Local authorities in Kyiv said they had been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead accumulating in the streets.

Confusion

2. Exiting Irish banks should not write to their customers about switching service providers until all stakeholders are “satisfied” that there is a “robust” plan in place to manage disruption, the Financial Services Union has said.

Climate Disaster

3. A report by hundreds of scientists being published this afternoon will lay bare the choices that are still open to the world to stop the climate crisis.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will release its findings today on progress made to limit emissions and the mitigation options available in different sectors.

Mass Shooting

4. Six people were killed and 12 injured when multiple attackers fired among crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, a police chief said.

Hungary

5. Viktor Orban has declared victory in national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term in power.

In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters at an election night event in Budapest, Orban said it was a “huge victory” for his right-wing party.

Finglas

6. Gardaí continue to probe a fatal shooting in Finglas, north Dublin which happened yesterday morning.

James Whelan was shot dead in the early hours of the morning in the Deanstown Avenue area.

Missing Man

7. Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing a man missing from Tallaght. Matthew Dalton (24) has been missing since yesterday.

Weather

8. Today will be a dull and breezy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Full forecast here.