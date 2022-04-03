Man (20s) shot dead in north Dublin during early hours of this morning

A MAN IN his 20s has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal incident that occurred in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas.

Advertisement

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene at approximately 4.30am this morning. A man in his 20s was discovered with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People with information are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.