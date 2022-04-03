#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 3 April 2022
Advertisement

Man (20s) shot dead in north Dublin during early hours of this morning

The incident occurred in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 37,756 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5728807
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 20s has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal incident that occurred in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas. 

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene at approximately 4.30am this morning. A man in his 20s was discovered with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People with information are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie