Ukraine's Zelenskyy appears in taped video at Grammys

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance at the Grammys last night, urging support for his country and asking the industry’s top artists to “fill the silence” brought by war with music.

Zelenskyy delivered his pre-taped message ahead of a performance from John Legend of the song “Free,” joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskyy said.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals — even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

“We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound,” he said.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story.”

His appearance on music’s biggest night in the United States comes as global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounts, with the discovery of mass graves and corpses in towns near Kyiv.

Zelenskyy has directly blamed leaders in Moscow for the “torture” and “killings” of civilians.

“Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can — any, but not silence,” he said in his Grammy message. “And then peace will come.”

“To all our cities the war is destroying — Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free.”

“Free like you, on the Grammy stage.”

Winners

Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at the Grammys — but jazzman Jon Batiste instead took the plaudits, taking home five awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Jon Batiste. Source: John Locher via PA

At the gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic — the 70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won all four of their potential prizes, including both Record and Song of The Year for their single Leave The Door Open.

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t win as many awards as predicted — but the Filipino-American pop star did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.

That meant the winners of all four top Grammys were people of color — a milestone for the Recording Academy, which for years has faced criticism that it disproportionately honoured white men.

“I just put my head down and work on the craft every day,” Batiste, born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty, told the audience as he accepted the night’s final prize.

“It’s more than entertainment for me — it’s a spiritual practice.”

– © AFP 2022