#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appears in taped video at Grammys

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskyy said.

By AFP Monday 4 Apr 2022, 7:40 AM
59 minutes ago 2,713 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729126
Image: Chris Pizzello via PA
Image: Chris Pizzello via PA

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance at the Grammys last night, urging support for his country and asking the industry’s top artists to “fill the silence” brought by war with music.

Zelenskyy delivered his pre-taped message ahead of a performance from John Legend of the song “Free,” joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskyy said.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals — even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

“We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound,” he said.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story.”

His appearance on music’s biggest night in the United States comes as global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounts, with the discovery of mass graves and corpses in towns near Kyiv.

Zelenskyy has directly blamed leaders in Moscow for the “torture” and “killings” of civilians.

“Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can — any, but not silence,” he said in his Grammy message. “And then peace will come.”

“To all our cities the war is destroying — Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free.”

“Free like you, on the Grammy stage.”

Winners

Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at the Grammys — but jazzman Jon Batiste instead took the plaudits, taking home five awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

64th-annual-grammy-awards Jon Batiste. Source: John Locher via PA

At the gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic — the 70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won all four of their potential prizes, including both Record and Song of The Year for their single Leave The Door Open.

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t win as many awards as predicted — but the Filipino-American pop star did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.

That meant the winners of all four top Grammys were people of color — a milestone for the Recording Academy, which for years has faced criticism that it disproportionately honoured white men.

“I just put my head down and work on the craft every day,” Batiste, born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty, told the audience as he accepted the night’s final prize.

“It’s more than entertainment for me — it’s a spiritual practice.” 

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie