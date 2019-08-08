This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 8 August, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 7:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GUCCI: Gardaí in Dublin have stepped up their fight against the so-called Gucci Gang, carrying out a series of raids in the capital. 

2. #WEATHER: It looks like it’s going to be another wet day as a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster. 

3. #UNDOCUMENTED: Some 680 undocumented migrants have been detained in a series of raids in the US, officials have said.

4. #EL PASO: US President Donald Trump met victims of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas yesterday and he said he has an “amazing day”.

5. #BREXIT: Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has ruled out holding a special Ard Fheis on the issue of abstentionism and the idea of Sinn Féin proxies taking Westminster seats to “stop Brexit”.

6. #COFFEE: Consuming more than three coffees a day increases the likelihood of experiencing a migraine, according to US researchers.

7. #DRUGS: A working group to tackle drug use at festivals will finally be established next month after first being announced over two years ago. 

8. #BEEF: Protestors are calling on organisers of this weekend’s Tullamore Show in Co Offaly to withdraw its invitation to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed over the ongoing dispute over beef prices, the Irish Examiner has reported.

