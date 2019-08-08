This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Heavy downpours expected as a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Leinster and Munster

The warning kicks in at 7pm this evening and will remain valid until 7am tomorrow morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 7:13 AM
Image: Screengrab via Met.ie
Image: Screengrab via Met.ie

IT LOOKS LIKE it’s going to be another wet day as a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster. 

The warning kicks in at 7pm this evening and will remain valid until 7am tomorrow morning. 

Met Éireann has said heavy rain will spread from the south this evening and tonight with accumulations of 25 to 40mm of rainfall occurring over a relatively short time period. 

It has warned that spot flooding is likely.

Highest temperatures today will range between 18 to 22 degrees. 

Tonight’s heavy rain is forecast to move northwards, reaching the north coast after midnight. Clear spells will follow into the south towards the morning. 

The heavy rain will continue to spread north tomorrow morning, Met Éireann says. 

Showers coming in from the south will become widespread and continue throughout the day. Some showers will be heavy with a risk of thunder. 

Met Éireann says there will be further showers tomorrow night, however they won’t be as widespread or as heavy as during the day. 

The rain is due to continue on Saturday with showers forecast, especially over the northern half of the country. There will be drier intervals in the south. 

Showery rain is to extend southeastwards to all areas later in the day and throughout the night on Saturday. 

Sunday is expected to be a cooler, fresher day with showers or longer spells of rain, which will gradually clear southeastwards in the evening with sunny spells following. 

