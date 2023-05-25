GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Mountjoy

1. Specialist rape crisis counselling for female prisoners in Mountjoy has not been in place since last summer.

They fell away with the retirement in August 2022 of the sole therapist providing the service at the Dóchas Centre, with efforts to hire a new practitioner failing.

US 2024

2. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has launched his 2024 presidential campaign, signaling 18 months of acrimony ahead as he and Donald Trump lock horns in what is expected to be an attritional contest for the Republican nomination.

Tina Turner

3. With her soulful hits and a commanding stage presence, Tina Turner secured her status as the queen of rock ‘n’ roll with a catalogue of powerful hits that showcased her boundless energy and gravelly vocals.

The music icon died yesterday aged 83.

Peacekeeping

4. Private Seán Rooney, who died on duty in Lebanon, will be honoured by the United Nations for his peacekeeping efforts, RTÉ has reported.

BBC

5. Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has said the furore over his tweet about the UK government’s asylum policy was “disproportionate”, adding that he believes the issue of impartiality at the BBC is “almost unresolvable”.

Ukraine

6. 25 Ukrainian doctors graduated from a comprehensive English language course held by St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

The course was initiated and developed by hospital consultants and delivered by Ukrainian lecturer, Prof Oksana Kachurets in response to the significant language barrier faced by Ukrainian doctors arriving in Ireland.

West Cork

7. Two kayakers had a “surreal” encounter with a basking shark off the coast of west Cork in Ireland, with the sharks swimming right under their kayaks.

Jail time

8. Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.