'Tina Turner was raw': Tributes to the legendary Queen of Rock and Roll

MANY NOTABLE WORLD figures have paid tribute to Tina Turner, the legendary musician who died yesterday at the age of 83.

Turner was one of the most energetic performers of her era, and she gave memorable, fast-paced performances well into the later years of her life.

Her catalogue of hits earned her the title Queen of Rock ‘n’ roll during her lifetime.

Today, the 12-time Grammy winners death has made front pages all over the world.

Many have carried the lyric ‘Simply the best’ as a way to sum up the star’s immense contribution to music and culture.

On tomorrow's front page: Music legend Tina Turner has died after an iconic career spanning five decades

Reflecting on her legacy, former US President Barack Obama said: “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful.”

“She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade,” he added.

Oprah Winfrey said that Tina Turner was “a role model not only for me but for the world” and spoke of following the star “from show to show around the country” until they eventually became real life friends.

“Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph. I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt,” Winfrey said.

US President Joe Biden said: “Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.”

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.

“Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best,” he added.

Priscilla Presley also paid tribute to the late star, and said that she was one of Elvis’s “favourite performers”.

“When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all,” Presley went on to say.

Last night in concert, an emotional Lizzo took time to give an impassioned speech on Turner’s contribution to Rock and Roll.

"There would be no rock 'n' roll without Tina Turner!" Lizzo pays tribute to the queen on the day of her death in phoenix

Musician Cher, speaking to MSNBC this morning, said that she had visited Tina recently.

“She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick, and not wanting people to know about it.

“She is one of the great artists of our generation, in Rock and Roll, there was no other person who came close to who she was, and as a woman she gave you strength, I’m sure she encouraged lots of young people, she gave me lots of strength.”

Beyonce, who once performed with Tina at the grammys, issued a message this morning.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done,” she said.

Dionne Warwick also marked Tina’s passing with a tribute.

Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend!

Mick Jagger said that he was “so saddened” by the death of his “wonderful friend”.

“She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” he added.

Dolly Parton made reference to two of Turner’s iconic songs in her tribute, writing: “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you! Dolly.”