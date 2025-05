NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia’s left-leaning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese triumphed in national elections, crushing his conservative rival in a contest swayed by economic upheaval and Donald Trump.

#KHAN YUNIS: Gaza’s civil defence agency said that an overnight Israeli strike on the Khan Yunis refugee camp killed at least 11 people including three babies up to a year old.

#PARADE PLANNING: The United States will stage a military parade on 14 June to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, with the event also falling on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

#WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on his Truth Social platform, which has since been posted to the White House’s official X account.

CAN YOU IMAGINE a Catholic Cardinal singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’?

It’s easy if you try, though some conservative accounts online have been claiming that this alone should disqualify Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from becoming the next pope.

A clip of Cardinal Tagle singing along to Imagine in 2019 has gone somewhat viral in Catholic corners of social media.