TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €3m worth of heroin as part of investigations targeting transnational and Dublin based organised crime gangs.

The seizure was made following an operation in Dublin yesterday.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted and searched a vehicle in the Coolock area.

During this search, around 21 kilos of suspected heroin was seized.

The drugs have since been submitted to the Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and another man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at a different location following additional enquiries.

Both men are currently detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime, Angela Willis, said the sale and supply of heroin has an “especially harmful impact”.

“It not only destroys people’s own lives but leaves a lasting effect on entire communities in Ireland and elsewhere,” said Willis.

“Disrupting heroin trafficking remains a central focus of our work and we will continue to target the criminal organisations that operate at a global level with the intention of impacting the lives of ordinary people all over this country.”