LAST UPDATE | 58 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our main story this morning, Valerie Flynn reports that the HSE has warned a measles outbreak “could happen in Ireland” and urged parents to ensure children are immunised before travelling this summer.
Doctors here say public understanding of the danger of the highly contagious disease must be improved, as uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab has faltered.
The HSE’s Chief Medical Officer said this weekend that she is “very worried about measles in our population”.
2. One publicly funded IVF cycle will be available to couples that meet access criteria from September.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will today announce a full funding for a cycle of IVF for eligible couples if they have availed of one privately funded cycle or have never availed of any.
3. An independent panel of climate experts has said that Ireland will blow through its first two carbon budgets unless the government takes urgent action to slash emissions.
The Climate Change Advisory Council, which is tasked with advising the government on climate action and assessing Ireland’s progress, has warned that the country is at risk of not meeting the targets in its first and second carbon budget periods.
4. A review into the potential of rail travel on the island of Ireland, which recommends train routes in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, is set to signed off by Cabinet today.
The Strategic Rail Review was undertaken in cooperation with the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland so as to inform the development of rail travel over the coming years.
5. The PSNI has issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Dean Patton on the 11th anniversary of his disappearance.
Dean was reported last seen on the evening of Wednesday, 25 July 2012, near the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush, Co Antrim.
6. A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a climbing accident in north Clare yesterday evening.
The incident occurred at around 8pm at Ailladie off the R477 Lisdoonvarna to Ballyvaughan coast road.
7. Authorities in Kyiv said Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on the city, adding all incoming drones had been shot down and early information indicated no damage or casualties.
The reported attack comes a day after Russia warned of “tough retaliatory measures” after a drone attack on Moscow, some 500 kilometres from Ukraine.
8. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been removed by police for again trying to block access to a Swedish oil facility, hours after being fined by a court for disobeying officers during an environmental protest at the site.
Thunberg had earlier admitted to the facts behind the previous protest but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.
