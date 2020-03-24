This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 8:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW MEASURES: The Government is expected to introduce further measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus today, after the National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning.

2. #LOCKDOWN: Tough restrictions on travel on socialising aimed at forcing people to stay in their homes have been implemented across the UK, following an announcement by Boris Johnson last night.

3. #CONSTRUCTION: Pressure is growing on the construction industry in Ireland to down tools and clear sites amid fears that workers in the sector could be infected with Covid-19

4. #US: Donald Trump has suggested he will remove restrictions imposed in some parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus within weeks.

5. #LIFTED: China has announced that it is lifting restrictions in the province of Hubei, including in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year. 

6. #GRANT: Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded a €315,000 grant in a bid to find a vaccine for coronavirus.

7. #WARNING: Members of the public have been warned not to be tricked into giving their personal details to scammers purporting to be from the government, as fraudsters aim to exploit the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

8. #SPAIN: The Spanish military has said that it has found a number of elderly nursing home residents, some of them deceased, abandoned in nursing homes in the country.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

