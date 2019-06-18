This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 7:56 AM
40 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4686882
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROTUNDA: The director of Ireland’s busiest maternity hospital has warned of an “intolerable patient safety crisis” due to overcrowding and poor infrastructure.

2. #CLIMATE ACTION: The government has ruled out free public transport as an option as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

3. #HOUSING: The Minister for Justice has lost an appeal against a €27,000 vacant site levy being issued by Dublin City Council on a site due to be transferred to the council for use as social housing.

4. #TORIES: Conservative MPs vote in the second round of the party’s leadership contest today as the race to succeed Theresa May continues.

5. #SPICK AND SPAN: The Defence Forces is is planning to spend an estimated €700,000 on a new fleet of Escort of Honour motorbikes.

6. #DODGY SMOKES: Revenue fired a member of its own audit teams for gross misconduct after he was caught ‘red-handed’ selling contraband cigarettes for cash.

7. #CONSPIRACY THEORY: The father of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has won a defamation case against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.

8. #DEADLY: A graveyard in Lurgan was closed yesterday after police found a suspicious device as they searched the area for drugs.

