The 8 at 8: Tuesday

David Trimble

1. Tributes have been pouring in to David Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland following his death.

The 77-year-old ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region..

Spending Power

2. New figures suggest that people’s spending power has dropped by 9% due to rising house prices.

The report from Daftmortgages.ie found that house hunters have an average of €27,000 less to spend on a home in the last year.

Back to school costs

3. A majority of parents are concerned about whether or not they can meet the cost to send their children back to school, a new report has found.

Killiney gorse blaze

4. Dublin firefighters battled a gorse fire in Killiney which saw homes evacuated and two firefighters receive small injuries.

UK leadership debate

5. The frontrunners in the UK Conservative Party’s leadership debate have trashed each other’s economic plans during their first head-to-head TV showdown.

Former chancellor Riahi Sunak claimed there is “nothing Conservative” about Liz Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election, while the Foreign Secretary responded in turn by suggesting her rival would lead the country into a recession.

Myanmar executions

6. The southeast Asian nation’s government confirmed it carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former legislator, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence after the country’s takeover by the military last year.

It has been roundly condemned by other governments, including the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland.

Climate and fires

7. Writing for The Journal’s Voices section, Dave Walton of Yorkshire Fire and Rescue describes the extreme conditions they faced last week in England and warns that it’s just the beginning as climate change takes greater effect.

Paul Sorvino

8. Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino has been remembered as a “talented and giving” man following his death yesterday at the age of 83.