Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 8:04 AM
5 minutes ago 68 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825919
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day. 

David Trimble

1. Tributes have been pouring in to David Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland following his death.

The 77-year-old ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region..

Spending Power

2. New figures suggest that people’s spending power has dropped by 9% due to rising house prices. 

The report from Daftmortgages.ie found that house hunters have an average of €27,000 less to spend on a home in the last year.

Back to school costs 

3. A majority of parents are concerned about whether or not they can meet the cost to send their children back to school, a new report has found. 

Killiney gorse blaze 

4. Dublin firefighters battled a gorse fire in Killiney which saw homes evacuated and two firefighters receive small injuries.

UK leadership debate

5. The frontrunners in the UK Conservative Party’s leadership debate have trashed each other’s economic plans during their first head-to-head TV showdown.

Former chancellor Riahi Sunak claimed there is “nothing Conservative” about Liz Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election, while the Foreign Secretary responded in turn by suggesting her rival would lead the country into a recession.

Myanmar executions

6. The southeast Asian nation’s government confirmed it carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former legislator, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence after the country’s takeover by the military last year. 

It has been roundly condemned by other governments, including the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland. 

Climate and fires 

7. Writing for The Journal’s Voices section, Dave Walton of Yorkshire Fire and Rescue describes the extreme conditions they faced last week in England and warns that it’s just the beginning as climate change takes greater effect.

Paul Sorvino

8.  Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino has been remembered as a “talented and giving” man following his death yesterday at the age of 83.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie