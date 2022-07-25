Firefighters battle gorse blaze in Killiney as homes evacuated

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE are using six pumps and a tanker of water to subdue a large fire on Killiney Hill.

As early as 6pm four fire crews were present at the blaze in an area also known as Mullins Hill which is near many homes.

Gardaí have aided in efforts evacuating residents as the fire began to spread into their back gardens.

Smoke from the fire had begun to spread to the point that it was visible from Dublin city.

Dublin Fire Brigade stated on Twitter: “We have a drone deployed to help concentrate firefighting operations.”

“We are in contact with local home owners and updating them about the fire near their homes.”

The area is less than a kilometre from the coast and also near Killiney Golf Club.

Very serious gorse fire incident this evening on Killiney/Mullins Hill endangering local houses - great work all evening and into the night by ⁦@DubFireBrigade⁩ pic.twitter.com/IZPXABOmXJ — P J Rudden (@PjRudden1) July 25, 2022