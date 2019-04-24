The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #LYRA MCKEE: The funeral of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry in the early hours of Good Friday, will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast this afternoon.

2. #SRI LANKA: Police in Sri Lanka have carried out a controlled explosion on a motorbike parked near a popular cinema near the capital Colombo.

3. #MARSQUAKE: Nasa has said its InSight lander might have detected the first-known seismic tremor on Mars – or what it has dubbed “Marsquake”.

4. #HOSPITAL: Dead bodies have been left lying on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford, leaking bodily fluids on to corridors, according to a damning letter, the Irish Times reports.

5. #ELECTIONS: It’s looking more and more likely that the UK will vote in European elections along with the rest of the EU. This is the current state of play.

6. #BIRDS: Zoologists at Trinity College Dublin have discovered two new species of birds following 20 years of research on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

7. #VESSEL: The Marine Institute in Co Galway has issued a €22 million tender for a new research vessel due for completion by 2022.

8. #DATABASE: The National Children’s Hospital could be completed in 2023 without a modern electronic health records system due to tendering delays, the Times (Ireland Edition) reports.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.