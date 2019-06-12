The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HONG KONG: Protests have successfully forced the delay of a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, by bringing Hong Kong to a standstill.

2. #STABBING: The man who was fatally stabbed on Dublin’s O’Connell Street yesterday morning has been named as Peter Donnelly, aged 39, from Kilkenny.

3. #TRUST: RTÉ News online and TheJournal.ie are the most popular online news sources in Ireland, according to the Reuters Digital News Report for 2019.

4. #WHITE PAPER: US President Donald Trump inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico, after waving a white sheet of paper in front of reporters while denying to answer questions about it, reports the BBC.

5. #NCH: Construction has begun on the building frame of the new National Children’s Hospital, as officials are due to appear before the Oireachtas committee later today.

6. #THE IRISH QUESTION: What have the 10 candidates vying to become Prime Minister and Tory leader said about Ireland? Here’s a list.

7. #CITYSCAPE: A surge in public sector jobs has meant it has taken a big share of office space in Dublin over the last year.

8. #RESPECT: The writer of the acclaimed drama series ‘Chernobyl’ has criticised inappropriate selfies taken by tourists visiting the nuclear disaster site, reports the Guardian.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.