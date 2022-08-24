The 9 at 9: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Bleach patrol

1. In our lead story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports on criticism of a local authority over its use of a bleaching chemical near some of its popular beaches.

Waterford City and County Council has defended its use of sodium hypochlorite for disinfecting streams, but NGO Coast Watch has called for the dosing to be halted immediately.

It comes as other local authorities have outlined their concerns over use of the bleach, calling it “environmentally unsound” and “extremely toxic aquatic life”.

Ukraine six months on

2. Today marks six months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of thousands and displacement of many more.

Tadgh McNaly traces how the war has developed, as Vladimir Putin’s expectations of a quick victory slipped away and led to the current state of affairs.

Fundraiser removed

3. Meanwhile, GoFundMe has removed a crowdfunding post which had been set up with the stated aim of sending Irish homeless people to Ukraine.

The organiser had stated on the site that there were hundreds of hotel rooms available in Ukraine adding that it would “make sense” to place homeless Irish people there but, with around €1,000 raised, the website has shut it down.

Liverpool

4. People in the Merseyside city have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home.

Police appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information on the “shocking” killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Advertisement

New Rose of Tralee

5. Racehl Duffy from Rosemount in Westmeath has been crowned the winner of this year’s festival.

It was the first time it went ahead since 2019, as the pandemic forced its cancellation in recent years.

Twitter whistleblower

6. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has contacted Twitter in relation to allegations that it has serious online security failings.

It’s after US television network CNN and the Washington Post revealed allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of fake and spam accounts.

The claim forms a key element in Elon Musk’s argument for trying to cancel his $44 billion deal to own the platform.

Breonna Taylor

7. A former detective has pleaded guilty to providing false information to obtain a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home that lead to the raid in which police fatally shot the 26-year-old.

Her death in 2020, along with the police killing of George Floyd, became the focus of a wave of protests in the United States and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.

Eurotunnel

8. Passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel.

They were transferred to a cargo train but complained of being stuck in the sub-sea tunnel for nearly five hours, citing issues with the replacement transport.

Ireland stars return

9. It was a pleasing night for Irish soccer fans as important players made their return from injury.



Adam Idah netted on his comeback in the League Cup for Norwich, after being out since February due to a serious knee injury.

Elsewhere Seamus Coleman made his return for Everton, captaining the Merseysiders as they earned a 1-0 win over League One side Fleetwood Town.