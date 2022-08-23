Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Ex-detective pleads guilty to lying to obtain warrant to search Breonna Taylor's home

The former detective admitted to conspiring with another ex-detective to falsify a warrant affidavit.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
42 minutes ago 5,205 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5847717
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A FORMER DETECTIVE pleaded guilty today to providing false information to obtain a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home that lead to a 2020 raid in which police fatally shot the 26-year-old.

Her death, along with the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis the same year, became the focus of a wave of protests in the United States and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.

Kelly Goodlett, the former detective, admitted to conspiring with another ex-detective to “falsify a warrant affidavit for Breonna Taylor’s home” and to making “false statements to cover up the false affidavit,” according to the plea agreement.

She faces up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release, the document says.

Goodlett and two other officers were facing federal charges for falsifying the warrant, while a fourth was charged with using excessive force by opening fire during the raid, which was part of a drug trafficking case against Taylor’s ex-boyfriend.

The guilty plea sets the stage for Goodlett to be a key witness for the prosecution.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping in her apartment around midnight on March 13, 2020, when they heard a noise at the door.

Walker, believing it was a break-in, fired his gun, wounding one police officer. Police, who had obtained a controversial no-knock warrant to make a drug arrest, fired more than 30 shots back, mortally wounding Taylor.

Walker said police battered down the door unannounced, while the officers insisted they had identified themselves.

The city of Louisville, the largest in Kentucky, settled a wrongful death suit with Taylor’s family for $12 million in September 2020.

Taylor was an emergency room technician at the University of Louisville Health.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie