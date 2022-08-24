Westmeath's Rachel Duffy crowned the new Rose of Tralee

THE NEW ROSE of Tralee has been crowned and the winner is Rachel Duffy from Westmeath.

The 24-year-old is the first winner after the festival returned for the first time since August 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m pinching myself now wondering if it just happened,” Duffy said afterwards.

“Having all the Roses around me made it so much more special. I’m so grateful for this honour; it was such an honour to represent my community and my county and now to be the Rose of Tralee is just unbelievable.”

And the 2022 International #RoseofTralee is the Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy ! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/WExCXT1eEp — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 23, 2022

“I never anticipated ending up here, I’m looking forward to the memories I’m going to make. If the last two weeks are anything to go on I know I’m going to make memories to last a lifetime.”

A total of 33 women from communities across Ireland and around the world took part in the 61st Rose of Tralee International Festival which began last Friday

Viewers tuned in from countries including Turkey, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to see Duffy be presented with her sash by the 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan, becoming the first Rose representing Westmeath to take the title.

From the small village of Rosemount in the Lake County, Duffy graduated from NUIG with an Undergraduate Degree in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish last year.

She is currently working in P Egan’s Traditional Irish Bar in Moate, and plans to return to university to complete a Master’s Degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó Sé made the announcement live from Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University.

Duffy will now she will be presented to the town of Tralee in front of the thousands of people that have lined out for the Midnight Madness fireworks display.

As part of her reign, Duffy wins a package that includes a €25,000 travel prize and “home away from home” complimentary accommodation at Tralee’s four star Meadowlands Hotel throughout the year.

Last year, ahead of nominations for its latest iteration, organisers announced that married and trans women could take part in the festival.