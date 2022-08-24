Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 24 August 2022
Advertisement

Westmeath's Rachel Duffy crowned the new Rose of Tralee

It was the first time the festival had been held since 2019.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 7:34 AM
17 minutes ago 4,156 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5847868
2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy
Image: RTÉ
2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy
2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy
Image: RTÉ

THE NEW ROSE of Tralee has been crowned and the winner is Rachel Duffy from Westmeath.  

The 24-year-old is the first winner after the festival returned for the first time since August 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m pinching myself now wondering if it just happened,” Duffy said afterwards.

“Having all the Roses around me made it so much more special. I’m so grateful for this honour; it was such an honour to represent my community and my county and now to be the Rose of Tralee is just unbelievable.” 

“I never anticipated ending up here, I’m looking forward to the memories I’m going to make. If the last two weeks are anything to go on I know I’m going to make memories to last a lifetime.” 

A total of 33 women from communities across Ireland and around the world took part in the 61st Rose of Tralee International Festival which began last Friday

Viewers tuned in from countries including Turkey, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to see Duffy be presented with her sash by the 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan, becoming the first Rose representing Westmeath to take the title.

From the small village of Rosemount in the Lake County, Duffy graduated from NUIG with an Undergraduate Degree in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish last year.

She is currently working in P Egan’s Traditional Irish Bar in Moate, and plans to return to university to complete a Master’s Degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó Sé made the announcement live from Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University. 

Duffy will now she will be presented to the town of Tralee in front of the thousands of people that have lined out for the Midnight Madness fireworks display.

As part of her reign, Duffy wins a package that includes a €25,000 travel prize and “home away from home” complimentary accommodation at Tralee’s four star Meadowlands Hotel throughout the year.

Last year, ahead of nominations for its latest iteration, organisers announced that married and trans women could take part in the festival.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie